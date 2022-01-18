By Jimitota Onoyume

Matrix Energy group, has commenced a six day free eye clinic outreach in partnership with Ogiame Ikenwoli hospital, for five of its communities in Warri South local government area.

The communities are Ubeji, Egbokodor Itsekiri, Ifiekporo, Ajaetan and Ikenre.

Group Head of Safety of the company, Mr Frederick Otone Olomoro, said about three hundred and twenty glasses would be given out to those that will need them, adding that drugs and eye drops had been provided for those with challenges .

He said each of the communities had been assigned a day , noting that the last day would be for all that would come.

The Liaison officer representing the five communities , Mr Austin Ileleji and and the Ubeji community Trust Chairman, Mr Godwin Mone in their separate chat with newsmen lauded the company for the initiative , saying the various communities were appreciative.

Fielding questions from newsmen, they said surgery was not in the package .

The eye consultant to the company for the outreach, Dr Tosan Amorighoye, also thanked the company for the gesture, saying she was impressed with the turnout.

She said the peculiar nature of the Niger Delta environment with so much of environmental pollution from oil exploration activities was affecting eyes across the region, urging Niger Delta and residents in the areas to give good attention to their eyes and health.

She thanked Matrix for coming up with the free eye Care.