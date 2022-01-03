Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State

The committee of friends to Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Massari on Monday said he is too polished to have ordered the arrest of any journalist.

The committee under the aegis of Katsina Massari Friends Adffair,

KEMFAD, in a statement condemned the story linking him to an arrest the governor never ordered.

“They argued that as a speaker of the House of Representatives, Massari’s media were given golden attention as they lived in free houses throughout his tenure as a speaker.

“How can such a media friendly man of his calibre be involved in such matters, particularly now that he is combating insecurity headlong in Katsina state.

“In all his life as a public servant, there has been no occasion he was rude to those who worked with me or related with me in all ramifications of life talkless of ordering arrest of a journalist he never met.

Recall that the social media was agog with stories that the governor had ordered the arrest of a Summit Post newspaper reporter.