Greenwood

By Emmanuel Okogba

Mason Greenwood has been arrested by Greater Manchester Police on Sunday over allegations of rape and assault even as Manchester United announced an indefinite suspension of the forward.

Greenwood’s alleged girlfriend shared a voice recording, photos of her bloodied nose and bruised body accusing him of forcing himself on her. The outcome was an earlier statement by Manchester United saying, “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media.

“We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established.

“Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

As a demonstration of their strong opposition to violence, the club released another statement saying the player will no longer train with the club as well as not feature in matches until further notice.

It reads, “Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice.”

Sportswear giants Nike, who sponsor the player, also released a statement to The Athletic, which read: “We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

Greenwood, 20 from Bradford, made his debut in 2019 and has since amassed 129 appearances for the club.

This is not the first time Greenwood has found himself caught in controversy. On his first call-up to the national squad, the striker sneaked in two Icelandic models in the team hotel along with Phil Foden despite strict instructions to quarantine.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate ended up sending the United ace home, along with Foden.

There are also reports that he clased with Ronaldo over his reluctance to pass while the two are looking to play in the same position.

Vanguard News Nigeria