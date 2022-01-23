By Ephraim Oseji

Mark Owi has risen to the big stage with his brand new single “Hold You”. The single which was released on 3rd of December, 2021 is currently making waves on both Social Media and other digital platforms.

The smashing hit single gained massive acceptance on TikTok and is trending on Social Media. The love song narrates intense passion between two lovers.

The official video for the hit track is in progress and woild be dropping soon. The video is being shot in Lagos, is directed by Kemz.

The video, which promises to be a thriller will encompass colorful scenes and intense performances.