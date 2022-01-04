*Says “ Cleric told me to get them for money rituals”

By Evelyn Usman

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a man with fresh human parts, which included the wrists, heart and flesh, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

During interrogation, the 41-year-old suspect, Sikiru Kolawole, disclosed that the human parts were those of a male corpse exhumed from Sabo cemetery.

He further disclosed that an Islamic cleric, whose identity he did not reveal, told him to get the parts to prepare a sacrifice that would make him rich.



Also Read:

According to Kolawole, “ My business has not been moving. When I complained to a friend, he directed me to Alfa, who told me to get some human parts. Upon enquiry, I was told I could get fresh human parts at the cemetery.

“I went to Sabo cemetery, on Igbogbo road, Ikorodu, dug a fresh grave and severed the needed parts which were the heart, two wrists and flesh, from a male corpse.

“ I was taking them to the Alfa when some policemen stopped me and requested to see what was inside the bag I was carrying”.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, AIG Hakeem Odumosu, who confirmed the arrest, said a knife suspected to have been used to sever the body parts from the corpse and a stick, as well as the body parts, were recovered from the suspect. He added that he would be charged to court.

Vanguard News Nigeria