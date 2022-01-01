Man, 31, threatens to abduct, kill lover’s husband

•Four magazines, 120 live ammunition recovered from him

•Says weapons belong to serving soldier

•Stanley Obed

By Evelyn Usman

A music producer, Stanley Obed, has been arrested for allegedly threatening to abduct his lover’s husband, who warned him to leave his wife alone.

Thirty-one years old Obed was said to have demanded N2.5 million from his lover’s husband identified simply as Chidi, posing as a kidnapper.

To make real his threat, he sent Chidi pictures of a cachement of arms, which he said he would use to snuff life out of him and members of his household if he refused to part with the N2.5 million.

Trouble, as gathered, started for Chidi, a businessman in Rivers State, when he received information that his wife was having an extra-marital affairs.

He successfully got his wife lover’s contact, who turned out to be Obed.

The businessman was said to have contacted Obed and warned him to leave his wife alone, threathening to get him arrested if he refused.

When the threat failed to yield positive result, he contacted Obed again, on a friendly note, to know what his wife gave as reasons for cheating on him.

But the situation took a frightening turn when the businessman received a call on November 10, 2021, with the strange caller demanding for N2.5 million from him, failure of which the caller threatened to kill him and members of his family.

The threat to life call was reported at the Force Intelligence Response Team, Port Harcourt annext, Rivers State, on November 14, 2021.

The strange caller was tracked to his house at 2 Wilcox Drive, Ngbuoba in Obio/ Akpor Local Government area of Rivers State.

During interrogation, he was discovered to be the same person the businessman accused of having an extra-marital affairs with his wife.

Armoury

When a search was conducted in his apartment, four AK-47 magazines and 121 rounds of 7,62 mm of live ammunition were recovered.

Obed who hails from Ogo in Ogugbolo Local Government area of Rivers State, said: “I am a graduate of the National Open University. I have been producing music since 2015.

“Yes, I took pictures of live ammunition and sent to Chidi to threaten him that I would kill him.

“A friend of mine, Morris, who is a soldier gave the live ammunition to me last year to keep.

“He gave me four magazines and 120 live ammunition. I have never used them for any operation.

“I met Morris in 2014, in my community in Ogu. He was part of the Joint Military Task Force that was posted to my community then.

“I left him in my village and came to Port Harcourt. We met again in Port Harcourt in 2018.

“He gave me the ammunition to keep for him; that he would come back to pick them before travelling for military operation. But he didn’t come back to pick them before they were recovered by the police.”

Love triangle

Asked if he had any relationship with Chidi’s wife, Obed responded, “ Yes, his wife, Jane, is my friend.

“I met her at the National Open University when she was newly admitted.

“Her husband got my number from her and called me. He introduced himself as Jane’ s husband and asked what my relationship with his wife was like. I told him it was a platonic one.

“He called again and instructed me to stop whatever relationship that existed between his wife and I.

“I assured him I would. Again, he called, apologising for his harsh tone. He said I should go ahead with the relationship with his wife.

“In the course of our conversation, he requested to know what his wife complained about him.

“I told him she accused him of spending late night outside and that he was not giving much attention and care to his family. I advised him to change and be a better husband to her.

“But to my surprise, he started threatening me. He downloaded my pictures from my Facebook account and threatened to publish it to the world.

“It was at that point I told his wife Jane, that we needed to end the relationship.

“I did what I did because of his threat. But I feel very stupid to have done that,” he said in an emotional tone.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect would be charged to court.

Vanguard News Nigeria