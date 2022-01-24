Makinde approves consolidated salary scale for HLAs in Oyo

By Adeola Badru

Heads of Local Government Administration (HLAs) in local government areas in Oyo State have begun receiving consolidated salary scales, which allowed them to receive the same salary in their respective status as HLAs as pension after retirement.

This was disclosed yesterday, at a special meeting held by the state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, with Heads of Local Government Administration and Directors of Education and Social Services in Ibadan.

Dr. Olatubosun, while appreciating the HLAs and Directors of Education and Social Services for making the meeting a success said, the essence of the gathering was to integrate the machinery of the local government system to project the activities, policies and programs of the present administration in the State.

He emphasized the need to collaborate with stakeholders at the grassroots towards the 2022 Omituntun Cultural Festival, where he said, the monumental achievements of the Seyi Makinde government will be beamed to the people.

The commissioner added that projects embarked upon by the local government administrations would also be included in the communication of developmental achievements of the State government.

He said: “This meeting is called to integrate the communication of government activities, programs and policies to the grassroot, we are using this medium to also charge our people at the local government system to inculcate major stakeholders, opinion molders and other players to key into the preparation for the success of the 2022 Omituntun Cultural Festival.”

“It is one thing to perform, it is another thing to communicate performance to the grassroot, we will use these platforms to project major tourism potentials in the State.”

In his remark, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government Service Commission, Mr Akin Akinfunmilayo, said the gesture of the present administration was unprecedented as no government before the Makinde-led administration has ever done such for the local government workers.

“The Heads of Loval Government Administration (HLAs) are now on consolidated salary scale as approved recently by the governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, this means that after retirement, the individual HLA will continue to collect the same salary he or she collected last when in active service.”

“It is unprecedented, it has never happened in the history of local government service in Oyo State, all we have benefitted from this administration apart from the consolidated salary are unprecedented, look at the new Local Government Service Commission’s building that will soon be completed, we have been tenants in another building that belong to another ministry for over forty years, he has done so many other ty which time may not allow us t be reeling out here, but we have to show our appreciation.”

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Bunmi Babalola called on the Heads of Local Government Administration and Directors of Education and Social Services to work round the clock to achieve the projection of core strength of development notable in the developmental projects in their various areas.

