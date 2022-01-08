By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

PRESIDENT of Water FC, Nureni Makanjuola, says he is delighted with the quality of young Nigerian footballers.

The talent manager, who has helped several Nigerian young stars fulfill their dreams of playing in Europe, is set to scout for gifted footballers at the FIFA Project Park B, MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja next week.

Makanjuola said the aim of the scouting programme was to draft the successful players into the European football system at no cost.

Consequently, he urged youths across the country to take advantage of the screening opportunity to kick-start their professional development and careers.

“Water FC is known for spotting young talents, and we are giving back to the society by scouting for young talents in Lagos, Makurdi, Abuja, Portharcourt and other parts of the country, who have no agent yet.

“We are set to screen and scout for talented players that would be used to prosecute the next season while exceptionally brilliant ones would be made to sign for European clubs without paying a dime.

“I have spent more than 25 years in this business and our records speak. So, let’s build more stars. All we need, is for the players to find their way to Abuja and be a part of the screening exercise on the 12th-14th January 2022 at 7 am,” he said.

Recall that Water FC has produced notable players who have represented Nigeria in the World Cup including the likes of Babatunde Michael, 2014 Brazil World Cup; Success Makanjuola, U20 World Cup; Emeka Chinonso, U20 World Cup; Patrick Viera, U20 World Cup; Makanjuola Abeeb, U17 World Cup; Okechukwu Gabriel, CHAN Super Eagles in Morocco and others.

Vanguard News Nigeria