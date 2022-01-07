Mahawai College of Business, Science and Technology, Ribah which was established in the year 2020 in Ribah town, Danko/Wasagu Local Government of Kebbi State, Nigeria bags affiliation with an international university, as an affiliated College of Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc.

UNESCO Laureate, Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu the Vice Chancellor of Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc. made this known to a cluster of journalists in Abuja.

Mahawai College of Business, Science and Technology, Ribah is founded by Mr. Samaila Mohammed with the aim of bringing higher education at the door step of the people.

The institution which has it’s permanent address at Munawwara lay out, along Zuru road Ribah, Kebbi State, Nigeria is saddled with Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Ameer Shehu Idris Colege of Education, Zaria, Dave Miller International school of Business, Science and Technology, Badagry, Lagos, Nigeria and Crown University International partnerships.

However, Crown University International Chartered is a recognized global private, research university in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina, South America, which offers professional vocational training and higher education. Founded in 2011, the University has partners in Ghana, Benin Republic, Togo, Nigeria, Liberia, India, Israel, Saudi Arabia and other associates worldwide. It serves as an autonomous global university, offering education and practical skill in the courses taught in its main campus at Santa Cruz and on-campus studies by 42 worldwide affiliated colleges in 22 countries. Some of academic partners are Bharat University in India, Mother Theresa University in India, University of Kara Republic of Togo, Ambrose Ali University, Nigeria, Kaduna State University, Nigeria, Shimla University India and others worldwide.

The institution is registered in the State of Delaware, United States and received global joint accreditation certificates and recognitions from the International Quality Assurance Agencies for Higher Education (INQAAHE), Board of Quality Standards (BQS), International Association of Transnational Universities, (IAU), the European Qualifications Framework (EQF), the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA), the African Quality Assurance Network (AfriQAN) and several others.

Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu while congratulating Mr Samaila Muhammad The Provost of The College , admonished him to continue in his hard work and ensure that no stone is left unturned within the scope of his duty.