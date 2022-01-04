Lukaku

By Emmanuel Okogba

Although Romelu Lukaku’s interview irked Chelsea’s board and coach, Thomas Tuchel, and led to him being omitted from the squad for the clash against Liverpool, the forward will remain at the club, according to reports.

Lukaku granted an interview to Sky Italy where he said he was not happy with his situation at the club and that the formation Tuchel had adopted has him playing a fringe role.

After a meeting with the coach and the club’s board, Vanguard has learnt that the Beligum forward apologized and has returned to training with his teammates ahead of their Premier League clash against Tottenham on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Lukaku wants more than taking a knee to fight racism

“Romelu Lukaku apologized and he’s back in the squad.” Tuchel told the media in his pre-match presser.

“For me it was important to understand that it [the interview] was not intentional from Romelu. This is not as big as people want it to be – it’s not small but we can stay calm and accept his apologies.

“Romelu’s very aware of what happened and what he created. He feels the responsibility to clean his mess up. Maybe we’ll have a bit of smell from it, but he can handle it. He’s no other choice – he’s our player.

“There are zero doubts to Romelu Lukaku’s commitment to the team. He is very committed. That’s why it so was so surprising. He never created any problem, he’s very emotional guy. I hope the supporters can take this also and support the team. It’s time to move on”.

He joined Chelsea from Inter Milan for a record £97.5m

Vanguard News Nigeria