Lucas Alaba Ologbenla, one of the highly rated and well sought after show biz promoters based in the States, has reiterated his commitment to continue on the path of excellence, optimal productivity powered by diligence, with a view to creating mind blowing memorable experiences for the entertainers and the entertained. He is reputed among Nigerians and Africans in the diaspora for his exemplary role in proudly projecting the country’s flag bearers within the entertainment ambit via organizing world class events dominantly concerts graced by renowned artistes, the support for Nigerian filmmakers, upcoming artistes in the diaspora and back home.

Lucas is the founder and CEO of Benson Music records, notable for discovering, harnessing talents of upcoming artistes and elevating them to the cadre of excellence, thus connecting them with the local and International audience. The unflinching support for emerging artistes is carried out on a massive scale inclusive of artiste management, artiste development, production and promotion for those signed on to the International label.

In recognition of this illustrious service, in 2021, he beat other celebrities of Nigerian descent in the Diaspora to clinch The AMA Award; The Afrique Mommies Award in the Celebrities category. He also bagged the award for Record Manager of the year at the 2021 DCEM Awards and was further honoured with the Merit Award from the Toppyk International brand.

According to him: “I’m elated, honoured, and humbled with these awards in my kitty among others. It goes to show that diligence, resilience, does pay at the end of the day and that people appreciate the positive impact my brand is making in the music industry. I’m committed to creating more opportunities that our people can leverage on to excel“

The events planner and amiable show promoter last year facilitated the performance of Top rated artistes from Nigeria; Naira Marley, Kcee and Olamide to the States. Naira Marley delivered a stellar performance at the iconic Amazura events theatre in New York City with over three thousand people in attendance singing along to his hit tracks. He also gave an electrifying performance in Dallas, Texas. The Limpopo crooner, Kcee, also gave a good account of himself as he thrilled the crowd in Philadelphia. Olamide was live in Philly in November at the SA Event center, and his over the top performance left the crowd wanting more. Prior to this, other top rated artistes that Lucas had pulled into headlining and gracing music shows, concerts, in the states include but not limited to Flavour and Adekunle Gold.

Lucas stated: It’s actually a delightful feeling when I see the audience who attend the shows I put up with my hardworking team and partners, having a good time. The atmosphere is electrifying, the sights and sounds are a beauty to behold. Its a win- win situation when the entertainers and the entertained relay their satisfaction over a well-planned and exciting show. It might seem as though its a walk in the park to record this level of success repeatedly, but I must say that it wasnt easy at the beginning but with time, the knowledge garnered, right connections, skills acquired, dedication, among other things has made my brand stand out among my contemporaries. Im raising the bar in 2022 with various projects lined up for execution.”

Not only has Lucas made a name for himself in the Music industry, his love for promoting and sustaining his cultural values in the Diaspora is clearly evidenced in his massive support for the producers of Indigenous movies through the deployment of Lucas9jaTV, to showcase African movies, rich in content and production.