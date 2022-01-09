By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam ( JNI) led by the Sultan of Sokoto has said that the death of prominent Islamic scholars in succession recently, was quite disturbing to the Muslim community in Nigeria.

JNI said on Friday, 7th January 2022, the sad news of Sheikh Dr. Ahmad’s death spread through the media (electronic, print and social network platforms.

“Sheikh Dr. Ahmad was a very renowned Muhaddith (interpreter/specialist of the sciences of the sayings, actions and deeds of the Prophet Muhammad-PBUH) of high repute in Nigeria and very intelligent with sound understanding for moderation and always logical in presentation, during Hadith sessions that even a learner will appreciate.”

” His oratory during such sessions is dazzling and always enriching. One never gets bored listening to Sheikh Dr. Ahmad’s golden voice.

Sheikh Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu,Secretary-General, JNI,in a statement, described Dr.Ahmad as humble, savvy on jurisprudential matters relating to Islam, easy-going and above all God-fearing.

” He was very much concerned about proper understanding of the religion of Islam. Perhaps that might have explained why for over three decades he consciously did not give up in instilling into the minds of Muslims, particularly the Hausa speaking the need to practice Islam in accordance to the prophetic teachings.

“He created a niche for himself in the annals of learning and teaching pristine Islam, devoid of controversies of any sort. His, was purely apolitical and forthright cum independent-minded, honest and meticulous in presenting his lessons. Indeed we have lost an upright reservoir of knowledge. He has painstakingly taught most collections of the prophetic traditions and translated some into Hausa language. His style of teaching was laced with empirical discourses and engagement of his audience, by way of ascertaining if he’s well understood. Sheikh Dr. Ahmad was so much dedicated to his Hadith sessions that it earned him massive followership, as attested by the hundreds of thousands that graced his funeral.

“The JNI’s grief is that the loss of a scholar of his standing creates a vacuum so difficult to fill and often a misfortune to the Muslim Ummah indicating that quasi scholars will litter the space of teaching and learning Islam, this is attested to by the Prophet (PBUH), he says “verily, Allah does not withhold knowledge by snatching it away from his servants, but rather he withholds knowledge by taking the souls of scholars, until no scholar remains and people will follow ignorant leaders. They are asked and they issue judgments without knowledge. Thus, they are astray and they lead others astray.” The Hadith was reported by Abdullah ibn Amr in Sahihal-Bukhari-100 and Sahih Muslim-2673. Therefore Muslims are called upon to be wary of quasi scholars. We must as an Ummah seek the proper understanding of the religion from real and thorough bread scholars like Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Bamba, who until his last breath was a fountain of knowledge and moderation in all ramifications.

“The JNI under the leadership of His Eminence, Alhaji (Dr.) Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, is particularly pained that in recent weeks past, the Nigerian Muslim Ummah has loss many legendary personalities, such as Prof. Hussein Abdulkareem Akande, erstwhile National President of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (1963-1965), Dr. Ibrahim Datti Ahmad, the President-General, Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN), Dr. Bashir Othman Tofa, founder and publisher of the Islamic Publication Bureau, and many other prominent sons and daughters of Kano extraction.

“If anything, we should learn that this life is ephemeral and sooner or later we shall be answering the call of the Almighty. We should therefore be very disturbed and look inwards bearing in mind amendments before our exit. Theirs is life well spent, while ours is unknown! Hence, we retract from misdoings and be of good to ourselves, and as well as to the society and humanity in general.

“Our condolence goes to the immediate families, friends, associates, students and members of the Darul Hadith which Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Bamba founded. The Kano Emirate Council and the government and people of Kano and Lagos states are also condoled. Dr. Ahmad’s life was a life well spent insha ‘Allah in the way of Allah, the Most High.

“We are nevertheless hopeful that “indeed, the righteous will be among gardens and rivers. In a seat of honour near a Sovereign, Perfect in Ability.” Q54:54-55. It is therefore our du’a to Allah, the Most Beneficent and the Most Merciful to forgive all our deceased brethren, ease their stay in their respective graves with His abundant mercy and ultimately grant them Jannatul Firdaus (the garden of bliss). Amin.”