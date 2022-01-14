By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Inhabitants of Tashar Mai Tashi in the Dutsen Aba ward of Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State were relocating to places they considered safe due to series of bandits attacks on the area.

Within the last 48 hours, locals said bandits who invaded the community kidnapped nine residents and took them away.

“The bandits were many, they came at midnight went from house to house. They took 9 people, 6 men and 3 married women to into the Galadimawa forests,” a local said.

He alleged that for the over one hour that they operated, there was no help from any quartres.

He said many were leaving the troubled community as the bandits who hide in the neighbouring forests, had turned the area into their punching bag.

There was no reaction from any concerned authorities at the time of filing this report.

