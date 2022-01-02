Little Miss Nigeria, Queen Mariam Kwada

By Arogbonlo Israel

Little Miss Nigeria, Queen Mariam Kwada on Sunday, praised Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru for the enactment of Child Protection Law, which prescribed death penalty for anyone that raped a child below the age of ten.

Recall Dr. Musa Adamu, the Commissioner for Justice and the Attorney General, during an end-of-the-year press briefing in Dutse, the state capital of Jigawa, announced the enactment of the Child Protection Law.

The management of the Little Miss Nigeria, while reacting to the news was elated and showered encomiums on the State governor, the Jigawa State House of Assembly, the state’s Commissioner for Justice and the Attroney General of the State, for coming up with such a relief legal measure to curbing sexual abuses against children in the state.

“The government of Jigawa ably led by Muhammad Badaru, has proven to Nigerians to be a nonviolence tolerating administration and protector of the Girl-Child,” Little Miss Nigeria disclosed in a statement forwarded to Vanguard.

Queen Kwada also gave a satisfactory nod to the Jigawa State Government, urging other states including the Federal Government to follow suit without any delay.

“This development is a call to action to other states in the country, to take the business of protecting our Girl-Child at all costs.

“We are hoping that in no time, more states would begin to see the need to establish this kind of strict but necessary measure to put a stop to infant sexual abuses in the country,” she said.

