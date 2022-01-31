By Cynthia Alo

As a move to further expand its reach in Nigeria and other African countries, LG electronics has disclosed its plan to increase focus on the production of large format Televisions.

This, according to the company, is geared towards enhancing productivity on smart technology, along with the provision of a more comfortable viewing experience for its customers.



READ ALSO:‘Esan NE/SE Reps ticket not for sale’

In a statement made available to Vanguard, LG’s General Manager, Home Entertainment, TV Division, LG Electronics West Africa, Mr. Choongbae Seok, stated that, LG OLED TVs provide a more comfortable way to watch for longer.

“They have been certified as low-blue light, flicker-free, and discomfort glare-free displays by international agencies TÜV Rheinland (TUV) and Underwriter Laboratories (UL). LG OLED TVs are also the first panels from any kind of TV to receive the Eyesafe certification developed by TUV-Eyesafe.”

He further stated that with LG OLED Televisions, viewers are sure to enjoy major sporting event live at the comfort of their home as though they were at the stadium.

According to him, with LG products, consumers are enjoying the ongoing African Cup of Nation noting that features like the third generation ?9 AI processor used enables deep-learning algorithms to automatically detect the genre and switch to sports mode.