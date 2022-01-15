We stand for peace,unity of the country ― Spokesman

By Ike Uchechukwu – a

The Brotherhood of the Cross and Star ,BCS have raised the alarm over a purported letter written by a “renegade” addressed to Gov Ben Ayade to move a motion to restructure Nigeria into 12 states like the tribes of Israel.

In a disclaimer signed by Spokesman of BCS,Patriarch Christ Shepherd ,Edet Archibong,it stated that the author does not have the consent and the authority of Brotherhood of the Cross and Star to author such invidious document.

The Organisation stated :” The attention of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS), whose Leader is His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu, has been drawn to a letter dated 4 January, 2022 addressed to His Excellency, Professor Ben Ayade, the Executive Governor of Cross River State and Right Honourable Eteng Jonah William, the Honourable Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly.

“The letter titled:”THE FATHER HEREBY COMMANDS YOU TO SPONSOR AND MOVE THE MOTION,MANDATING NATIONAL ASSEMBLY TO RESTRUCTURE NIGERIA INTO TWELVE TRIBES OF ISRAELI STATE WITHIN 15 DAYS TIME FROM JANUARY 10TH, 2022 AND WELCOME THE ISRAELITES BACK HOME IN 30 DAYS AS PUBLISHED.

“Attached to the said letter on a fake BCS letterhead was a copy a magazine authored by a person who described himself “His Word Saint Olumba Olumba Obu, The King of kings and Lord of lords, BCS Superintendent/The Chief Shepherd, the Iron Rod Ruler /Chairman New Heaven and Earth Executive Council, Great Leader Olumba Theocratic Government”

“The authorities of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star wish to inform the

public that the said author of both the letter and doesn’t have the consent and authority of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star to author such invidious documents and the contents thereof doesn’t represent the thoughts, thinking and position of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star.

“The said author is a renegade who had, years ago, been excommunicated from the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star.The authorities BCS also wish to inform the general public that it is not privy to the contents of the magazine and that the contents thereof doesn’t represent the doctrines and teachings of the BCS which is a Christian organization founded on peace and universal love for one another and the oneness of the human family.

“BCS stands for the peace and unity of Nigeria and indeed the entire humanity and strictly follows the scriptures in recognizing and obeying constituted authorities.The general public is therefore requested to disregard the said publications which are a call to destabilize the nation.

“Necessary measures are being taken by the authorities of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star to involve the security agencies to unearth the true characters behind the call to create chaos in our beloved country,” he stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria