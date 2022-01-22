.

By Dirisu Yakubu, LAGOS

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday tasked contractors handling the Lekki Deep Seaport project, Lagos, to speed up work to enable the government approve all the necessary processes before the 2023 general election.

Amaechi gave the charge while inspecting the ongoing construction work of the Lekki Deep Seaport Project in Lagos.

He however, commended them for the progress of work done so far.

“I want to congratulate you for the very huge progress. When we first came here, there was no civil works, it was just pure sand. You have tried.

“I am suggesting that if you work day and night, you would have gone far and complete the work before commissioning and if the President sees it, approval will be easier.

“You need to speed up the work, so we can get approval from the government side before election. Process of election will be completed in July because by law, six months to election people start politics. If you wait till that time, you won’t meet anyone in the office.

“If you can assure me that by July you will finish the buildings and get the crane; then we can commission it,” he said.

Amaechi, said operations at the port will be automated to avoid physical contact between operators and customers.

