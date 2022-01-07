.

By Henry Ojelu

Lekki Estates Residents & Stakeholders Association, LERSA, have appealed to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to immediately stop the ongoing allocation of coastal road in the area to private property developers.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, President of LERSA, Olorogun James Emadoye decried the hardship that residents of the area go through due to building construction projects being carried out by property developers on the coastal road.

Emadoye noted that the reluctance of the Lagos State Government to develop the coastal road which is the only access route for some residents in the area has given rise to massive illegal building construction projects on the road.

According to Emadoye, previous efforts and meetings by the residents with some agencies of the state government to issue a ‘stop work order’ on the projects have been unsuccessful.

He said: ” What is happening in this area is sad. During Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s campaign to become governor, he promised to ensure the development of the coastal road to ease the challenge residents face to reach their homes.

” Two years down the line, nothing is happening on the road. Just last year’s we began to notice building projects on the road. When we approached the state government, we were told that it was just a temporary approval. Since then more building projects are springing up every day and nothing is been done about it.

“We are worried because we find it difficult to now access our homes. We believe that this is also an indication that government is not ready to develop the road despite the huge revenue the state generates from Lekki.

“We are ready to support the government in developing the coastal road but the government must stop this improper allocation to developers who are not concerned about the hardship residents pass through but are only after money. What is happening here will further create a problem for the government in paying compensation when it eventually decided to develop the road.”

Also speaking to journalists, Secretary of LERSA, Gbemi Adelekan said the residents have written to the Lagos House of Assembly over the issue and are hopeful that the legislators will act fast to ensure this does not get out of hand.

“We have written to several authorities of the state government including the state House of Assembly and we are hopeful that the building projects which are already obstructing residents will be stopped before it is too late.

“We will continue to engage the state government to fulfil its promise of creating access roads for us on the coastal axis. As peace-loving residents, we will not take laws into our hands to enforce our rights but we would certainly explore all options available to us to ensure that government does the right thing.”

