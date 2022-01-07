Senate

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AS the momentum begins to gather towards the 2023 general elections in the Country, a legal practitioner, Miss Nello has urged the people to go for vibrant and effective representation.

Bello who is hopeful to contest for the House of Representatives to represent Etsako Federal Constituency.

“It is expedient to note that Barrister Bello has the adequate knowledge, exposure and experience to provide adequate representation.

“Barrister Musa graduated from the University of Benin and the Nigeria Law School with a second class upper division and has gone on to acquire various degrees including an LL.M in International Trade and Investment Law from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (United Kingdom). He also has a Masters in Business Administration from the prestigious Lagos Business School. He is also one who has vast experience both in the private and public sphere. Experiences which we believe will bring to play when he eventually declares and wins an elective position. We are hoping to hear from Barrister Bello in the coming days, particularly as the APC National Congress is around the corner. “