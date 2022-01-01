Governor Nyesom Wike of Cross River State.

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has queried the leadership of the federal government saying “we don’t know whether we have a president that takes decision”.

The Rivers state governor also who on Saturday said that he was paying a special New Year visit to his Bauchi counterpart, Governor Bala Mohammed noted that his purpose of visit to Bauchi was to forge a way out from the myriad of challenges facing the country.

“What Nigerians require now is leadership. With good leadership, most of the problems you see now will disappear. We don’t have leadership. We don’t know whether we have a president that takes decisions.

“I am surprised that the government would sign money in trillions of naira to purchase arms then you hear that the arms were not purchased, and at the end you compensated the service chiefs to be ambassadors. I wonder what kind of system is that?

“It was surprising to me when I heard one day that somebody (I can’t recall if it was his driver) brought a paper for him (President Buhari) to sign and he signed a document worth billions of Naira and later the man was arrested that he deceived Mr. President. How can a president sign such a dubious document?” the Rivers governor queried rhetorically.

Wike who further alleged that the president was sick and unfit to discharge his statutory duties properly hence the challenges Nigeria faces have refused to go away, faulted President Buhari’s approval of the 2022 budget.

Vanguard News Nigeria