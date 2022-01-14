By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said that it is the bounden duty of leaders, particularly within the West African sub-region, to do the best for their people, despite shrinking resources.

The President stated this while receiving in farewell audience, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Ambassador of Burkina Faso, His Excellency Piabie Firmin Gregoire N’do, who spent eight years on tour of duty.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina was quoted as saying, “Leaders should do the best for their people within the limits of resources.”

The President said he hoped the outgoing Ambassador would use experiences garnered in the field “for decision making in your country when you go back.”

Ambassador N’do expressed the good wishes of his country, and himself to Nigeria, commending President Buhari for good diplomacy, which has seen Nigerians leading many international organizations.

He equally expressed appreciation for different kinds of support from Nigeria to Burkina Faso during the flooding crisis, their national elections, and at many other critical times.

He said he enjoyed his stay in Nigeria, had his last daughter here and holds very pleasant memories of the country.

President Buhari jocularly asked if he gave his daughter Nigerian names.

Vanguard News Nigeria