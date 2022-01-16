Hon. Ibrahim Layode has declared his interest to contest as Member, Federal House of Representatives in 2023 general elections under the auspices of All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Honourable is a 4th-term member in the Lagos State House of Assembly and currently representing the good people of Badagry Constituency 01.

In a statement signed the President , Association of Nursery and Primary Education Instructors in Nigeria , ANPEIN Mr. Sunday Fowowe, on behalf of Ibrahim Olarenwaju Layode, OIL Technical Team, Hon. Layode who declared his intentions on Friday at Hunwaji Hotel, Badagry in the presence of party faithfuls and loyalists; promised to serve the people better both at the local and national level of voted in.

According to Hon. Layode: ” I solicit for your support as usual. I believe I am qualify; reliable; capable; experienced and responsible to serve the good people of Badagry 01 better locally and internationally.

” I also use the opportunity to appreciate you all for your continuous support. Together, we make Badagry constituency 01 great.” He said.