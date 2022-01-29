.

—-56 sanitation offenders to face three-month imprisonment

By Abel Daniel, LAFIA

The Nasarawa State said the law that prohibits littering of polythene on streets will soon come into existence to checkmate the indiscriminate disposal that is harmful to the environment.

Mr. Kwanta Yakubu, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources gave the hint on Saturday in Lafia after monitoring the January sanitation exercise.

According to him, the ministry would soon lunch operation pick the polythene by your side to ensure that the slate is clean.

According to Kwanta, the state government has vowed to sanction anyone caught dumping polythene bags on the street.

“We are already drafting a proposal to be sent to the governor once it is concluded for his approval. Once the document is completed and approved by the governor, it would be forwarded to the house of assembly as an executive bill.

“Once we have legal backing and the ministry will embark on aggressive enforcement of the law to keep the state clean,” the Commissioner added.

On the assessment of the sanitation exercise, the Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance by the resident.

He attributed the success of the January sanitation exercise to support from the security agencies, and awareness by the media.

He, therefore, promised that the ministry would strengthen the level enforcement in subsequent exercises to ensure more compliance.

Meanwhile, a mobile court, handling environmental-related cases, has prosecuted 56 persons suspected to have violated environmental sanitation laws in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

The Prosecutor, Mr Abubakar Mohammed, who is also a Chief Environment Officer, told the court that the suspects were transacting their private businesses while the sanitation exercise was in progress.

Mohammed said that the offences violated Section 9(2), of the State Environmental Sanitation Law.

He urged the court to sanction them accordingly to serve as a deterrent to others.

The Judge, Mr Abdullahi Lande, convicted and sentenced them to six months imprisonment respectively with the option of fine of between N5, 000 to N50, 000 respectively.