Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has described the late Olubadan, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji Ogunguniso 1, as a monarch whose old age did not deter him from working for his subjects’ welfare.

Oba Adeyeye in a condolence message issued by his spokesperson, Moses Olafare following the passing away of Oba Adetunji said the late monarch would be remembered as one whose reign brought tremendous development to Ibadanland in particular and Nigeria at large.

“Kabiyesi Olubadan did not let the features of old age hold him back during his lifetime as he was active to projects, programmes, plans and other activities towards making life better for his subjects. That is why his return home would be missed greatly by all.

“Though it is a tough way to start the year, we must submit to the will of the Almighty Olodumare for the life of Oba Adetunji which was well-spent serving humanity.

“Our thoughts and prayers in the House of Oduduwa are with natives as well as residents of THEM ancient city of Ibadan and the entire Oduduwa race globally at this material time.” The Ooni said.

Ooni Ogunwusi had earlier in December last year described the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III and the Olowu of Owu, Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu, who recently joined their ancestors as monarchs who added values to the larger House of Oduduwa.

Ooni Ogunwusi explained that the trio of Soun, Olowu and Olubadan led administrations of growth and all-around development in their respective domains during their reigns. Adding that history will forever be kind to them across the Oduduwa race.