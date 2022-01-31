Christiana Igbokwe has followed the footsteps of her grandmother, Christy Essiene-Igbokwe who was an iconic singer in her time. To prove her mettle as a music artist with a great potential she has dropped a brand new EP titled “Starlight”. The new EP from Christiana Igbokwe is out on all streaming platforms.

Christiana Chizaramekpeleamaka Igbokwe is a Nigerian-American vocalist that hails from Houston Texas. She is the granddaughter of the Late music icon and legend, Christy Essien Igbokwe known as “The Lady of Songs”.

Her captivating, high-energy vocals transport audiences into a bottomless barrel of musical ear candy, creativity, and traditional music-making. Christiana is definitely gearing up to fill the shoes of the “Lady of Songs” and beyond.

Christiana Igbokwe’s new EP :Starlight” is the second body of music work by the young Nigerian-American songstress .

“Starlight” is inspired by Christiana’s childhood and the things she loves and believes in, from Santa Claus to fairies to Prayers to kindness and Jesus. With 5 songs on the EP and one interlude, Christiana let her light shine through her music.