For their outstanding contributions to their various fields, four youths have been recognised by Euroknowledge for its prestigious 2022 Youth award for outstanding individuals.

Those to be recognised include Nosa, son of a business mogul, the late Capt Hosa Okunbo; Omolola Oluwole David, Managing Director Double Dove Consult; Mayowa Akinde, youth education advocate; and Omar Hanif, Vice President Citigroup UK

Euroknowledge, a leading media consulting firm with office in United Kingdom, stated this in a statement made available to journalists.

Ana Maria Albuquerque, Euro Knowledge Director Portugal, will moderate the session, she is highly committed with passion for Africa’s Sustainable Development, considering every challenge as an opportunity for person transformation. Ana is a powerful force in the workplace and uses her positive attitude and tireless energy to encourge others to work hard and succeed.

The Awards will be conferred during the Euro Knowledge Leadership Award Ceremony on January 27th which will be held virtual.

According to the citation, Nosa Okunbo has volunteered at High Achievers Academy UK (a supplementary study centre) from the young age of 14.

He helped manage a youth basketball programme with over 50 participants.

These participants are children between the ages of eight and 18 and mainly from underprivileged families.

Nosa, who is also a youth education advocate, spends his term breaks volunteering at the centre and he tutored these children in: Reading comprehension, Mathematics and Sports (basketball).

The citation reads further, “Part of Nosa’s strategy was to raise funds for the purchase of equipments for the children including basketball, boots, jerseys, stationery, transportation to events etc.

“He did this as part of his volunteering experience by: Making and distributing flyers to promote matches.

“Nosa’s contribution to our study centre has had an incredibly successful outcome as we have seen these young people grow in self-confidence and metal mental stability which has reflected in their attitudes towards everything they do, including their academic work and social development.”

The statement also described Mayowa Akinde as a British-born to Nigerian parents, who recently secured a graduate role as a Tax Associate in one of the big 4 Accounting firms, Ernst and Young, following a competitive selection process that saw 55000 applicants nationwide.

It added that Mayowa attended the Elite Harrow Boys School in the UK, gaining all A’s and received award for the best GCSE results as well as a language award.

“Mayowa holds a degree in Chinese and Japanese studies from the University of Manchester, and studied Strategic Business Management at Cambridge University.

“He completed a course in Japanese at Harvard University as well as studying Japanese at Kobe university in Japan and Chinese studies at the East Natural University in China.

“He’s got lots of energy, in his spare time, he enjoys watching movies, playing games and walking, he is very driven and an effective communicator.

“Mayowa continues to volunteer in his spare time and mentors young black boys and tutors in his spare time to support the learning needs of young people”, it stated further.

Another recipient for recognition – Omolola Oluwole-David is the CEO of renowned Double Dove Consult Education. Double Dove Consult Education is an Educational consultancy firm which focuses on International Education admissions. It is one of the fastest growing Educational consultancy firm with highly experienced staff, strategically located across Nigeria and United Kingdom. Their professional services deliver stress free study abroad experience to clients, from obtaining offer/admission letters, to visa counselling and application , Pre/ post counselling, student accommodation and ticketing with a team of highly qualified and experienced staff work force who achieve success in study abroad programs in Australia, Canada, China, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Cyprus .Denmark, Ireland, New zealand, Nertherlands, Spain, Turkey, UAE, USA, United Kingdom and Ukraine.

The fourth recipient, Omar Hanif, is the Vice President, Citigroup UK.

According to the statement, Omar Chirag Hanif is currently Vice President of Citigroup, UK. He holds a bachelor of Science degree from the world renowned Warwick University, UK.

He recently passed his diploma at the University of Cambridge in “FinTech Innovation: Disrupting the Financial Landscape!”

His 7 years experience in the investment banking sector combined with his ever developing academia has allowed Omar to become a serial entrepreneur.

Meanwhile, other key players expected at the event include Paresh Rughani, one of the topmost accomplished World class Leadership speaker and educator in the field of Personal.

He is also a very popular and regular keynote speaker at the British Parliament, House of Lords and the famous Neasden Temple in Vikas Bhargava, an award winning advertising professional is expected at the event.

Vikas has been a Commerce and Art College Post Graduate An advertising professional with 100+ advertising and corporate films worked on and a National award winner on 7 occasions with 200++ brand and product campaigns handled- many International Brand launched.

Akin Fayomi, Vice President at Citi Bank, is also expected at the event.

Fayomi has been described as highly capable and goals-orientated professional with expertise in business analysis, product management and strategy consulting within financial services. Adept data and client- centric driven analyst with experience in building IT solutions, improving operational processes, leading cross functional projects and developing/enhancing technology capabilities for the clients and end users