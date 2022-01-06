…two hospitalised

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), has confirmed that two boats were gutted by fire in Falomo area of Lagos yesterday leaving two crew members hospitalised.

LASWA General Manager, Damilola Emmanuel in a statement said the fire involved two Lagos Ferry (Lagferry) boats named Lateef Jakande and Mobolaji Johnson.

According to him, the incident occurred at about 2 pm.

Emmanuel said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire began from a fuel tank of one of the boats, which later affected the other.

“Two crew members were involved in the accident and are now in the hospital after sustaining first degrees burns.

“A combined team of Lagos State Waterways Authority, Lagos Fire Service, Marine Police, and Lagferry Staff were able to curtail the inferno and recover the boat’s remains.

“Further investigation to explain the circumstances surrounding the incident is still ongoing when filing this report,” Said the General Manager.