.

By Ephraim Oseji

LandWey Investment Limited, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, has been certified a great place to work, by the Great Place to Work Institute Nigeria, for its innovative, people-oriented and workplace culture.

The institute, a global authority on workplace culture and employee experience, said LandWey surpassed the minimum threshold of a 65% average Trust Index score for the certification.

According to a survey conducted by the AIS Workplace Stress Survey, workers are often burned out or stressed by their work and this in retrospect, has a significant effect on their output at work. Consequently, employers and employees face work-life balance struggles, burnouts, growth stagnation and talent deficit, the need for a healthy workspace environment becomes more imperative.

Reacting, the Group Managing Director, LandWey, Olawale Ayilara, in a statement, said, “most employers and even employees often battle the fear that the bigger a company grows, the more difficult it becomes to work in, especially in a fast-paced and competitive environment like ours in Nigeria.

“This is why at LandWey, we encourage healthy competition, reward great performance and support all our employees in their pursuit of excellence and this honour is a testament to this fact.”

The Chief Operations Officer, LandWey, Seun Eyitayo, explained the importance of producing great talents, saying “we are in the business of producing the right workforce by creating a healthy environment that enables growth and productivity, invariably improving the real estate sector and the economy at large.”

Other companies certified by the Great Place to Work Institute Nigeria include Sterling Bank, Nigerian Breweries, Deloitte, Courtville to mention a few.

Vanguard News Nigeria