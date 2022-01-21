Learning And Life Aid Foundation has just concluded a 3-day empowerment program powered by Heritage Bank PLC in Bayelsa state, for women and youths in agriculture – (cassava farming) from the 17th -19th Jan 2022.

The Women Empowerment And Youth Development Program (WEYDP) is designed to increase the inclusion and participation of women And young people in economic, agricultural and other development activities.

Bespoke trainings on cassava farming were provided by the Bayelsa State Agricultural Development Program (ADP). To improve efficiency and productivity, also labor-saving,storage technologies and practices were introduced to reduce women’s workload. Other topics inculcated as part of the training program were on financial literacy and ICT.

Lilian Alaere Ebifegha the founder said the objective of the program is to stimulate self- reliant ventures, build capacity for targeted women and youth business associations in agriculture.

“We are committed to enhancing entrepreneurship, increasing value addition, reducing food losses and strengthening market linkages and exports.

” We also like to thank Heritage Bank PLC for their commitment and continued support”, she said.

Off takers such as improved cassava stems, knapsack sprayers, pesticides, herbicides and the sum of one million Naira was handed out to 20 beneficiaries to support their farming practices.

Speaking at the closing of the event, Mr Jackson Diegbegha, the programs manager of Bayelsa State (ADP) encouraged the beneficiaries to practice all they have been taught and applauded Learning And Life Aid Foundation (LALAF) for the remarkable work done to promote food security in the state.