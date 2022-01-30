VP Professor Yemi Osinbajo

Lagosians have urged the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, to contest for the 2023 presidential election, while assuring him of their unwavering support.

These Lagosians on Saturday evening – young and old, barricaded the Lagos Intercontinental Hotel, venue of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria dinner which the VP attended as Special Guest, to express their feelings about the candidacy of Osinbajo in 2023.

The young men and women carrying placards with different inscriptions, danced to melodious tunes, demanding that the VP contests the 2023 Presidency.

Amidst chants of popular political songs, the youths who also barricade the entrance of the hotel screamed “up Osinbajo, you are our President, we love you”, as the VP made his way into the venue of the dinner event.

Meanwhile, the Igbobi College Old Boys Association (ICOBA), the VP’s alma-mater, has also thrown their weight behind him.

Speaking at the Igbobi College 90th Anniversary dinner organised by the college’s Old Boys Association, (ICOBA), President of the body, Mr Muyiwa Kinoshi, disclosed that the entire group is in support of the VP for 2023.

According to him, “permit me to use this opportunity to confirm to you, sir, Your Excellency, the Vice President, that the entire ICOBA family worldwide, at home and abroad, in North America and Europe, the message is clear and unambiguous. Yemi run, run, Yemi run.”

He said the decision to support the VP was not just borne out of the group’s desire to produce the leader of the country but their belief in the abilities of Prof. Osinbajo as a distinguished alumnus.

