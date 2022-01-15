VC Federal Varsity Lafia assures pioneer first class students of automatic employment

By Abel Daniel, LAFIA

The Management of the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia) has confirmed the kidnap of four of her students.

The confirmation was contained in a press statement signed and made made available to the Vanguard by the public relation officer of the university, Mr. Abubakar Ibrahim.

According to the statement “the authority of the university regrets to announce that four students of the University were kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at around 11:30 p.m.

” The unfortunate kidnap incident took place at a community, Mararraba, located close to the University”.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Shehu Abdul Rahman, has expressed profound outrage over the kidnap, and demand the immediate release of the students.

The VC affirms that kidnapping of students constitutes one of the most serious threats to education in Nasarawa State.

The VC earlier visited the resident of the incident and notified the Commissioner of police, Nasarawa Command.

The VC has further contacted other security agencies and appealed to them to work tirelessly for the safe and quick return of the students.