By Nkiruka Nnorom

Lafarge Africa Plc has reaffirmed its commitment to host communities in Cross Rivers State with the inauguration of several development projects to mark its annual community day celebration.

Speaking at the 2021 community day and stakeholder engagement in Cross Rivers, Mrs. Idara Uyok, Production Manager, Mfamosing Plant at Lafarge Africa Plc, said the company supported 130 secondary schools in Cross Rivers State through its annual educational support programme.

She added that the initiative was part of efforts to strengthen the relationship between Lafarge, its host communities and the Cross-River State government.

She said the initiative is part of efforts to further demonstrate the company’s commitment to supporting community development in line with its sustainability strategy, one of which focuses on people and our communities.

As part of the infrastructure pillar of its CSR efforts, she said the company supported its host communities to build a teacher’s quarters in Ekong Anaku community and a town hall in Essien town community. It renovated the traditional council palace in Kasuk, and the shopping mall at Obutong community as well as the on-going town hall in Mbobui community.

Commending Lafarge for its contributions to the growth of its host communities, the Clan Head,Kasuk Qua Clan, HRM Ntoe Patrick Agbor , said the highly impactful interventions by the company would really build capacity, alleviate poverty and curtail youths’ restiveness.

VANGUARD NEWS NIGERIA