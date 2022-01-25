.

The leadership of the Chartered Institute of Public Resource Management and Politics, Ghana, on January, 24th inducted the Group Managing Director, AUZ Group and founder of Tender Hearts Foundation, Lady Amb. Sally Othihiwa into its Fellowship Hall of Fame. She also received a special Gold award and a champion medal in recognition of outstanding leadership and effective

professional and inspirational leadership in Project Management, Real Estate Sector and Good Governance in West Africa.

The chartered institute of Public Resource Management and Politics, Ghana, is an international institute that is professionally structured to judiciously advance entrepreneurship effectively; management excellence and intensify the drive to zero tolerance for corruption in various sectors

of a nation’s economy, both in the private and public sectors.

The award was presented by the Executive Directors from the Institute led by the Head West African Operations Dr Richard Ikpadaku. At the event, Dr Richard Ikpadaku said that “this award is given to only individuals who have consistently demonstrated uncommon resilience and

innovation in their various economic engagements”.

He said Lady Amb. Sally Othihiwa’s enthusiasm towards humanitarianism, community service, exceptional leadership and entrepreneurial colossus has not gone unnoticed.

With over 15 years of Managerial position, her company AUZ Properties Limited has withstood the test of time and the institution is proud of her. He also stated that she has carved for herself an indelible image and an exceptional remark in the Resource Management sector in Nigeria.

Dr. Richard Ikpadaku said the motive behind this award is that the institution pays particular attention to identify and recognising highly resourceful and well-meaning individuals in any part of the world who have established and greatly distinguished themselves in their respective areas of

stewardship towards nation-building and development.

Reacting to the gesture, Lady Amb. Sally Othihiwa appreciated the institute for recognizing her work for the past years promised to continue the good work and also prayed for God to give her the strength to live up to the expectations of the organization and the nation at large.