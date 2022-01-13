By Adesina Wahab

The Founder of Learntor, a digital capacity building outfit, Mercy George Igbafe, has said the lack of needed skills is denying Nigerians, especially youths, access to more than 230 million jobs that are available globally in the digital industry.

Igbafe, who stated this at a press briefing in Ikeja, Lagos yesterday, said most of the job opportunities could be taken and done from anywhere one is in the world.

She added that because of the rapidly changing nature of technology, most of the time Africa has had to play catch up in trying to measure up with the rest of the world.

This, she noted, is not in the best interest of the continent with over 1.3 billion people who are mostly youths.

‘As part of the efforts to help bridge the digital skill gap, and with support from a number of organisations, we are holding the Women in Agile, WIA, Africa conference. The three-day event is virtual and it has a theme: Uniting and transforming Africa across Agile,” and it is free for participants but registration is compulsory.

“Our aim is to create awareness, exploring innovative opportunities for Africans by advancing Agile values and principles and creating a safe space for networking, developing new skills, sharing ideas and flourishing together,” she said.

Igbafe stated that speakers from across the continent would deliver papers and that the conference would be in English, French and Portuguese languages.

Also speaking, Bisi Alimi said it was wrong for people to think that without having a science background, they could not become digitally savvy, adding that it was only a matter of mindset.

The President of Junior Chambers International, JCI, Wale Bakare, said collaborating with Learntor on the WIA, Africa conference would help expose more youths to the latest trends in the digital world.

A veteran Nollywood actor, Fred Amata, who is already a Scrum Master, opined that age is not a barrier to learning new skills.