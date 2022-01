By Dirisu Yakubu

Borno state governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, Thursday decried the activities of insurgents in the North-East, attributing their evil campaign to lack of adequate quality and functional education in the land.

Zulum stated this in Abuja at the 19th edition of the Daily Trust dialogue which featured the theme, “2023: The Politics, Economy and Insecurity.”

According to him, investment in education remains a vital tool in addressing most of the nation’s socio-economic challenges.