By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

The Kwara State Government has reaffirmed the use of the hijab by willing Muslim schoolgirls in all categories of public schools in the state.

The government also warned that anyone sabotaging the peaceful coexistence in the state would face the full wrath of the law.

The State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Madibbo Kawu, made this known during a peaceful meeting between Muslim and Christian stakeholders in Ijagbo, Oyun local government area, held at the Ministry Headquarters, Ilorin.

“The policy statement of the Kwara State Government allowing willing Muslim schoolgirl to wear the hijab in all public schools, including grant-aided ones, is binding. This conforms with the judicial pronouncements of the courts of law and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” she said.

She, therefore, appealed to both Muslim and Christian leaders to allow peace to reign in the State.

Hajia Modibbo-Kawu thereafter directed the School heads of Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo to immediately implement the policy statement on the use of approved hijab in public schools.

The Honourable Commissioner warned that anybody trying to sabotage the peaceful coexistence among the people of Kwara State will face the full wrath of the law.

The meeting was attended by the Honourable Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu; the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Mary Kemi Adeosun; Executive Chairman Teaching Service Commission, Alhaji Taoheed Abubakar Bello; TESCOM Board Members; ANCOPSS President, Alhaji Toyin Abdullahi; NUT Caretaker Chairman, Alhaji Umar Abdullahi.

Also in attendance were the Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria, Ijagbo, Rev. Samuel Ajayi; Rev. Dr. Gbadeyan B. A., President, Ijagbo Youth Association, Mr. Faleye Segun. Also on the Muslim side were Chairman Muslim Stakeholders, Offa &Oyun Local government, Alhaji Abubakar AbdulWasiu; the Secretary, Taofiq Oyetunde; Chairman Kwara State Muslim Stakeholders, Alhaji Isiaka AbdulKareem and Prof. Abubakar Imam Aliagan, among others.