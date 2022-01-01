By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Kwara State Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Most Reverend Paul Olawoore, has died on the eve of New year.

He died in Ilorin at the age of 60.

Most Reverend Olawoore who celebrated his 60th birthday early December last year with fanfare might have died of Cardiac arrest said an unconfirmed source in the Catholic Church, at Tanke Road Ilorin.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the clergyman had complained of some discomfort at about 8 PM Friday evening, prompting one of the priests to rush him to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

He was said to have been given immediate medical attention and placed on closed observations.

“We were shocked after today’s service when message came round that he had passed on” said a reliable source in the Catholic family.

“You know he had a big stature, he might have died of heart-related ailments.

ALSO READ: 2023: APC agreed after merger to rotate presidency ― Ngige

“We didn’t know about any particular ailment with him, early December last year, he celebrated his 60th birthday with a lot of funs, we were all there.

“His death is very disturbing and shocking to the entire Christian family.”

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has also commiserated with the Christian community on the death of the cleric.

According to the statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, “It is indeed a painful exit of a prominent clergy who devoted his entire life to the service of God and humanity.

“He would be missed as a cerebral clergy known for his pursuit of peace and love for all,” the Governor said.

“My profound condolences go to his immediate family, the Catholic family, and the entire Christendom in Kwara State on this sad loss.

“May the Good Lord grant him rest and comfort the family and the community he left behind.”

Vanguard News Nigeria