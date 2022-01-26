.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Executive Chairman of Kwara State Internal Revenue Service(KW-IRS) Mrs Shade Omoniyi has charged employers of labour and other stakeholders

to ensure full compliance with the extant law on PAYE operation.

Omoniyi spoke in her address at the workshop on Pay As You Earn tagged “Enhanced Tax Compliance through efficient PAYE Operation and Stakeholders’ Engagement.” which was held in Ilorin.

The workshop had five paper presentations from other senior staff of KW-IRS, on topics around tax compliance.

The Executive Director of KW-IRS said that the stakeholders should ensure strict compliance,” by guiding against non-deduction, under-deduction, non-remittance and under-remittance of taxes due on total emoluments of employees in both private and public organizations.”

She noted that collaboration as partners have assisted the Service in achieving its set goals, with confidence that even more of such cooperation would be enjoyed in the drive of revenue for the strategic development of Kwara state.

Shade OmoniyI also appreciated all employers of labour present and those that joined virtually, for the cordial and symbiotic relationship enjoyed over the years.

Another staff of KW-IRS,Mohammed Audu in his presentation highlighted the component of tax compliance and its benefits to the citizenry

He explained the importance of submission of the required information to tax authorities as and when due and in required formats, stressing that the state develops and everyone is better for it.

On efficient PAYE operation, another staff Abdullahi Gegele stated that PAYE is statutory and mandatory and non-remittance is punishable under the relevant laws.

He further expatiated responsibility of Employers of Labour in line with section (80) of Personal Income Tax Act 2011 as amended and the Residence Rule.

Similarly, another staff Mohammed Kabiru-Rufai, spoke on Annual Returns and Back duty, noting that tax audit is a tool to confirm the level of compliance of every Directed Employer of labour to the directive of the tax law with regards to PAYE and other deductibles, such as water rate, development levy, withholding tax on contracts, bank interest, and so on.

He also emphasized the need for submission of Nominal Roll and Annual Tax Return by Directed employers of labour for accurate reconciliation of remittances of every organization.