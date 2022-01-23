By Ephraim Oseji

African rapper, singer, and songwriter, Kush Jnr, is making a mark with his unique sound of music, delivering upmost and fantastic mixes of his worldwide anthem.

Little wonder he delivered a message on his new EP titled ‘Sounddragon’, declaring a reminder it’s all about the money.

Speaking on the EP, Kush said; “Rather than concentrating from supreme focus to one area, I specialize in mixing my multiple strengths and world influences to my music.”

Kush Jnr has international and African fans and is a worldwide renowned artist. The sound dragon, who is a native of Akwa Ibom, represents a new breed of singers, savvy but has enough swag to appeal to both overseas and American audience. He is that one who is needed to balance R&B music.

The blend of his rich cultural background enables hm to musically go in directions, which others are afraid to. Listeners and new fans will find that Kush is an introspective lyricist who pays attention to social details, love, culture, and environmental behavior as articulated in his songs and recent EP.