By Olayinka Latona

THE General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, has said there is need for the youths to play active and significant role in nation building.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the ongoing Global Youth Convention? GYC with the theme: ‘Impact’, the reveŕred man of God said the extent of development is inevitably dependent on how involved the young ònes are in the process.

He said the basis for any progress is to show the youth that there are better ways to advance their interests, to deepen their involvement in the development of their nations, harness their creative energies, to advance their prospects, to become better prepared for the future.

Arguing that the importance of youths as veritable tools for the development of any nation cannot be over stressed, Pastor Kumuyi said when the youths role is left unserved, or their involvement is not well targeted, the result is often not encouraging: ‘When this happens, the youth often vote with their feet: they start fleeing the country. And those who are not fortunate enough to get out, or are limited by socio-economic circumstances, are thus forced into nefarious activities’, he said

The cleric, however, urged Nigerian youths to ensure they are adequately equipped spiritually and formally to be able to play the role thrust on them by God, as the veritable future of nations.

In his words: “The youth population of any nation is pivotal to its development. Also equipping the youth means targeting their creative potentials, their enthusiastic energy, their capacity to attempt and adapt new ways of thinking. This is how change that works in societies is driven by the youth.”

In his welcome address, Professor Sunday Oyediran of University of Lagos, a Co-Chair of the Organising Committee, believes that at the heart of the global programme is the compelling need “to address the rapidly increasing instances of deviant culture among youths, decline in positive societal role models and the need for transformative innovation.”