By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Terlumun Paul Ikya, a strategy expert and business development executive, is Chief Executive Officer at Brownvalley Partners Ltd, a company that provides technical support for the Federal Government on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs. In this interview, the economist speaks on business issues, saying he has an ambition to run for Benue State governor in 2023.

The world of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, MSMEs, creates skills and also gives a sense of independence. How far have you gone into that as the brain behind it in this government?

I am not exactly the brain behind it, our company only offers advisory services to the office of the Vice President who are the owners of the project. So, we advise them basically on a wide range of issues including, from time to time, conceptualization of some things.

So, yes, the MSME space in any country is the bedrock of the economy and when you look at the Nigerian MSME space, you can say it has not had a good deal because if you don’t stimulate them, they cannot provide the kind of service that is due to the society including the large corporations because where you have large corporations, you must have SME who provides certain services to them, not matter what the services are.

It can be as little as providing security guards and cleaners. It can be so many things, it can also be as little as supplying raw materials or even handling preliminary production for them. So, for the economy to effectively perform, the MSME space is very important because they account for almost 85% of the jobs in Nigeria and account for as much as 47% of the GDP, but when you look at things like export, I don’t think they account for up to 10%.

So, there is a problem because if I am providing you 47% of GDP and I am providing you only 7% of export, then there is a problem. When this administration came in, towards the end of 2016, a conversation started from His Excellency, the Vice President about how to come up with an initiative on how to target this space and support it.

So, a lot has been going on. The MSME clinics which we are involved in, I mean, it is very unique in the sense that it gives government at both the federal and state levels an opportunity to interface directly with these businesses that have these challenges and I know these clinics have been galvanized in 29 states and the Vice President has been to 28. So, he is having a firsthand discussion with these businesses to know their challenges.

Many states are having some infrastructural deficits and they do not have the money to pay salaries. As an economist and someone who works closely with government, what solutions can you proffer?

Because I have not seen the books of all the state governments, I will give my suggestion. Now, we don’t have a choice in Nigeria than to encourage state governments to grow their revenues. A situation where state governments keep depending on subvention from the Federal Government may not be as effective as it used to be in the past because the Federal Government responsibilities are also growing.

So, states have to now start looking inwards and every state has to look at where it has comparative advantage and develop so that revenue will come in and, one of the first things that comes to mind is industrialization because when you set up industries, first, you have created a lot of jobs and these jobs are not jobs that depend on government for salary because, once these jobs are sustainable, they pay staff salaries.

So you are saying state governments should not depend on Federal Government for bailouts…

They shouldn’t depend on that alone but I mean support is always useful anywhere in the world and people need support.

The President recently said he has done his best for Nigeria; how do you assess him and his government in the last six and a half years?

I think he has his strengths and he also has his weaknesses. I will say in the area of infrastructures, I have seen a lot of improvements and I will give you an example. I am from Benue, the road from Keffi to Makurdi is being dualised.

I have never felt it will be dualised. All we wanted was “please come and repair this road, let’s travel at ease”, so I am happy with that. I have been doing some work in Anambra, just a village outside Onitsha and, at some point, I was staying in Asaba, so, I had an opportunity to ply the Onitsha Bridge and I saw the Second Niger Bridge, it is not completed but a lot of work has been put into it; my prayer is that if this government doesn’t finish it, the next government will not abandon it because it is such an important trade route in Nigeria. So, there have been some gains in infrastructure.

Thumbs up for the President on his infrastructural drive but, then, some people will say thumbs down for him on insecurity and I am glad you said you are from Benue because Benue has been in the news for bad reasons, no thanks to farmers-herders conflicts…

With the state of insecurity, I am not sure anyone is happy.

There are so many other issues you did not even mention other than the herdsmen killings or that there are issues of kidnapping on our highways and our homes and, if you know Benue very well, you will know there is an area called Sankara in Benue, Katsina Alu, Goruku, that for a period was almost impossible for people to go there, a lot of killings was happening.

So, there are a lot of issues and these issues, I think, are spread almost all over the country. At one time I heard the military was directly intervening in security issues in 26 states of Nigeria, we have just 36 states and the FCT, so, it is a big problem. But for me, there are issues that led to this insecurity and some of them are things we know: food security, job security, inability to provide shelter, even before we talk of the issue of miscreants and balance and justice.

But I will tell you that even these miscreants if they had a decent way of life, they will not take to crime. So, we must look at these issues holistically aside from urging security forces to step up and try to address those salient issues; nobody does it 100%, but my desire is that we even do it 98% and it is a collective job from ward level to local government, to state government level and to the National Assembly level and to the federal level. So, as a people, let’s just get serious. Once governance is present across all levels, all these issues begin to wear away. And there is something that successive governments have failed to look at and that is sports and entertainment.

Do you have political ambition for 2023? If yes, tell us about it.

Yes, I do. I have a desire to lead Benue as governor and the desire is hinged on the fact that poverty is high in Benue. I have read reports in the past that said that when we operated regional system in Nigeria, in the Northern Region, Benue Province or Tiv Province, as it was known, contributed the second highest taxes to the region after Kano, what has happened?

Today, we can’t even generate enough money to pay salaries not to talk of fixing infrastructures and provide other basic amenities, so we need to look at these issues and I believe I have some ideas and, working with my people if elected as governor of Benue, we can address those issues and make the state more prosperous.

Benue has tried PDP and APC. Many would place the results as the same. So on which party platform are you contesting? I am contesting under the APC. I am a loyal party member. But I will tell you, the issue is not in the party, the issue is in the individual and how that individual is able to galvanize support across board and make the society work. Like I said, I am in the APC.

Some of the closest people to me are in the PDP. At times, we argue and it gets heated up, we go back and come back tomorrow. And where I see that the APC has done wrong, I admit and where I see the PDP has done wrong, they admit.

So, I think when you aspire to be governor, you are not aspiring to be the governor of a party but the governor of a state and you don’t have a choice, you must work with everybody because the laws you make, the policies you implement affect everybody.

I am not sure you can go around and separate APC members’ houses and build a road to only benefit them, you cannot because on that the same street there is somebody from APGA, there is somebody from YPP, there is somebody who doesn’t even care about politics but he is an indigene and a resident of your state and you have a moral and social responsibility to ensure that your policy affects that person positively.

How do you intend to turn the state around if given the opportunity?

There are many salient issues that need to be addressed. I talked about industrialization but it goes a lot deeper than industrialization. The basics for me, you need to look at the educational sector and, in Benue, I am not sure it is getting a good deal especially in the public sector.

I know there are a lot of private schools that have sprung up and I know that even in semi urban areas, people have been forced to move their children to private schools but because of resources, private schools in most cases cannot put the right facilities that will help these children to develop properly.

I will give you an example with Abuja, 95% of the schools in Abuja don’t have playground and a child cannot develop without that because he goes home and his parents can only afford a house in a block of flats and the compound is 600 square metres and, by the time you drop that flat, there is barely enough space for all the cars in that compound to park and before some people go to work they will wake other people to come and remove their cars.

So, there is a problem with how our children are developing and that is not what we went through. So, government has a responsibility to fix public schools and not just fix public schools but also look at the curriculum with which we operate. It used to baffle me as to how you could see a kid of six years old in the US or Europe analyze issues and what he is able to do, it used to amaze me because the kids at that age in Nigeria are unable to do that and for me it is simple.

One, they have the right facilities and, two, their syllabus is completely different from ours. I know that when we are in school here and you are writing an examination, they are permanently asking you to define this and define that but when you go to schools out there, they will not even ask you for definitions but they will give you a scenario and you use all the things you have read to apply to that scenario.

So, we must change the way we do education, that is one. Two, we must look at our state and what we are hoping to achieve which is industrialization, we must look at how we set up our educational system; are we training our students to be farmers?

Are we training our children to fit into the industries we are setting up? So, we must give them technical education. We must give them education in information and communication and technology because that is where the world is going to and that helps every industry.

We must train them on agriculture because the essence of education is to fit them into a larger society to be able to make an impact on that society; so we will look at the education very seriously. We will look at health care. It is painful that when the corona pandemic came we were having issues of insufficient oxygen and I know somebody who died of that.

We are having issues of ventilators, we don’t have those things, so what are we talking about? When you go around the country and you look at the local governments, it is not specific to any state now and you look at their health centres, there is no way if there is a pandemic people can survive it and now we have come to see infectious diseases. Nigeria has to start doing a lot in infectious diseases, training our doctors on handling of infectious diseases, so we will do a lot in health care.

