By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives, yesterday, urged the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali to swiftly establish a Divisional Police Station in Tal District, Biliri local government area of Gombe State.

This was in bid to secure the community against wanton killings and kidnappings that have characterized the environment.

Considering a motion titled “Need to Curb the Incessant Killings, Kidnappings, Burning of Properties in Billiri Local Government of Gombe State”, by Hon. Victor Mela at the plenary, the House noted the recent unhealthy incidences.

READ ALSO;Sterling Bank set to award young tech founders in HEART sectors

In his motion, Mela noted that the recent illegal acts of herdsmen/bandits have ravaged numerous communities across the country ranging from killings, kidnappings, rape, burning of agricultural products which have resulted in the deaths of residents and loss of unquantifiable properties.

He said: “The ongoing systematic, carefully planned and executed annihilation of peace-loving people in Eleven villages of Kalmai, Baganje, Tanglang, Tal, and Todi Districts of Billiri Local Government Area of Gombe State by the bandits, an outlawed group.

“The initial attack on those settlements was reported on December 6, 2021, and subsequent attacks were recorded on 12, 17, 27 and 29 December 2021 and January 20, 2022, respectively resulting in the death of 15 people, 20 people injured, 3 people kidnapped and properties worth millions of naira destroyed by fire thus rendering elderly, women, and children homeless.

“The Governor of Gombe State, His Excellency Alhaji Mohammadu Inuwa Yahaya for the prompt intervention when the communities were attacked by bandits.

“The leaked intelligence report dated 17 December 2021 addressed to the Gombe State Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), which had warned on the impending attacks on Billiri Local Government and unfortunately two weeks after the leaked intelligence report, innocent people of Billiri were attracted by bandits.

“Roles as representatives of the people to rise to the occasion and condemn the acts of dehumanizing treatment meted on innocent citizens.

“Since the heinous criminal act, no culprit has been arrested nor the sponsors of the bandits traced, creating a hopeless situation for the people of Billiri/Balanga Federal constituency.

“The need to ensure all resolutions passed on insecurity are fully and speedily implemented”.

Adopting the motion, the House urged the National Emergency Management Agency (N EMA) and the North East Development Commission (NEDC) to, as a matter of utmost urgency, provide relief materials to the affected communities to ameliorate their sufferings.

It mandated its Committee on Interior to investigate the authenticity of the leaked intelligence report and the steps taken by the Gombe State NSCDC Command.