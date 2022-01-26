By Evelyn Usman, LAGOS

Residents of Abaranje, a community in Igando/Ikotun Local Council Development Area, LCDA, of Alimosho, Lagos were yesterday thrown into mourning, following the discovery of bodies of a woman and her one-year-old baby in a bush path.

The deceased, Rejoice Ukpai, was suspected to have gulped a poisonous substance and given some to her baby.

The container of the substance was sighted close to where their bodies lay. But there was no suicide note to suggest what could have prompted her action.

Some residents said she was sighted at about 10 pm on Monday writhing in excruciating pains.

Upon enquiry, she reportedly disclosed the name of the substance she took, thereby prompting the concerned residents to give her and her baby some palm oil to drink.

Her husband, Ekene Ukpai, a tricyclist who hails from Ebonyi State, expressed shock when he was invited to the spot where the bodies were.

He explained in tears that late Rejoice informed him that she was going to church for a vigil at about 6 pm the previous day.

According to him: “Out of curiosity, I called the Pastor of the church to know if there was any vigil on a Monday and he said there wasn’t.

“When I confronted her, she said she wanted to go and pay her contribution to the person coordinating it and I allowed her to go with the baby, while I went to work.

“When I returned, she was nowhere to be found.

”I went to where she told me she was going but met the apartment locked.

“I called her Pastor’s wife to ask after my wife and baby, but she said she did not see them.

“It was the Pastor that invited me this morning(yesterday) to the spot where their bodies laid.”

Vanguard News