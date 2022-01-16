By Haruna Aliyu

 Coalition of African media publishers for peace advocate  network in recognition of his peace strides in Kebbi State as a critical stakeholder in the maintenance of peace and security  Alhaji Umar Musa Bala  the kebbi state commandant of Nigeria security and civil defense corps was on Thursday decorated with an award as Peace Ambassador in Africa by the Coalition of African Media Publishers for Peace Advocate Network.

According to the Deputy President of the body Mr Sani Mohammed said that Commandant Bala is a peace loving and a humane personality, who has always promoted peace within and outside his environment,  Mr Mohammed said the body is very  convinced about the award to the recipient after careful study and analysis of his character, personality and contributions to the society, and felt the need for this gesture in order to encourage him to do more.

The award ceremony  which observed  covid19 protocols was  low key, according  to  the  command’s spokesperson Hakeem Adeyemi since Musa was deployed  to kebbi  he has been contributing to  peace  in Kebbi  through collaborative efforts with other security  agencies  to ensure Kebbi is safe and peaceful  “iam not surprised  that his works have been  seen and recognised by an African peace  body taking into cognisance  his uncompromising stand on issues of security in Kebbi state  he said.

Earlier  in his speech, the recipient  of the award who  doubles  as the  state commandant of Nigeria  security  and civil defence corps Umar Musa Bala described  the  award  as  a moral booster and a wake  up call to a more aggressive  security  work in Kebbi state  and anywhere  I find myself “I never thought  that people  are watching  the little  I am doing not talk of an African body recognising  me, honestly  am elated and its dedicated  to my entire  team for  making it happened my  profound  appreciation  to the peace  network  for finding me worthy.

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.