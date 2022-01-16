By Haruna Aliyu

Coalition of African media publishers for peace advocate network in recognition of his peace strides in Kebbi State as a critical stakeholder in the maintenance of peace and security Alhaji Umar Musa Bala the kebbi state commandant of Nigeria security and civil defense corps was on Thursday decorated with an award as Peace Ambassador in Africa by the Coalition of African Media Publishers for Peace Advocate Network.

According to the Deputy President of the body Mr Sani Mohammed said that Commandant Bala is a peace loving and a humane personality, who has always promoted peace within and outside his environment, Mr Mohammed said the body is very convinced about the award to the recipient after careful study and analysis of his character, personality and contributions to the society, and felt the need for this gesture in order to encourage him to do more.

The award ceremony which observed covid19 protocols was low key, according to the command’s spokesperson Hakeem Adeyemi since Musa was deployed to kebbi he has been contributing to peace in Kebbi through collaborative efforts with other security agencies to ensure Kebbi is safe and peaceful “iam not surprised that his works have been seen and recognised by an African peace body taking into cognisance his uncompromising stand on issues of security in Kebbi state he said.

Earlier in his speech, the recipient of the award who doubles as the state commandant of Nigeria security and civil defence corps Umar Musa Bala described the award as a moral booster and a wake up call to a more aggressive security work in Kebbi state and anywhere I find myself “I never thought that people are watching the little I am doing not talk of an African body recognising me, honestly am elated and its dedicated to my entire team for making it happened my profound appreciation to the peace network for finding me worthy.