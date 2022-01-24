.

By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress on Monday held extraordinary meetings with her affiliates to strategize on the plan to protest against the removal of fuel subsidy.

The meeting which was held at the medical and health workers union in Birnin Kebbi was presided by the state labour chief comrade Umar Halidu Alhassan and various Unions affiliated with labour in Kebbi state.

In his opening speech, the labour leader comrade Umar told the gathering that, the essence of the extraordinary meeting is to intimate them on the plan mass protest against the planned removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government “we invited you here to seek your support to participate in the upcoming protest against subsidy removal on January the 27 2022 to protest and register our disapproval of the planned removal of PMS subsidy by the federal government he said.

He further said that Nigerians not only NLC are disappointed by the way the APC led central government is planning to add more pains to already weak civil servants who even with the present price of petrol are finding it difficult to survive with a meagre pay “this is the same government in 2019 that told Nigerians not vote for Atiku Abubakar of the PDP because he promised to sale the NNPC but to our dismay and utter disappointment the sitting government for the second time wants to remove subsidy and jerk up the pump price of petrol, we will resist it vehemently and protest massively against the unpopular policy after all the president himself took part in a protest during Good luck Jonathan when he attempted to remove subsidy.

Professor Abbas Yusuf Bazata who is also the branch chairman of ASUU Federal University Birnin Kebbi FUBK in his contribution during the meeting admonished NLC to as well reject the privatization of the Nigeria National petroleum cooperation NNPC, according to him the federal government of Nigeria have no right to privatise or sale any public property without the consent of the citizenry “that alone should trigger mass protest because is the main reason government wants to remove subsidy in order to allow marketers to determine prices of petrol and its by-products.

On the sidelines, the NLC presented certificates to at least 70 beneficiaries who participated in labour state-level school after they received training in Kebbi state.

Vanguard News Nigeria