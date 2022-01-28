.

By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

The spokesperson of the Kebbi state factional All progressive congress Alhaji Sani Dododo has said that, they have approached the court to seek redress over the alleged injustice done to their camp by the state secretariat being controlled by Bagudu.

Sani who spoke in his residence in Birnin Kebbi disclosed that, “kebbi government under Bagudu reneged on earlier agreement reached before the congresses were held which is also in the party’s constitution that settled for consensus, that all party excos should be retained except dead ones, those caught doing anti party and/or those who left the party .

“but to our uttermost dismay the party replaced excos loyal to Senator Alieru including the state chairman who was illegally removed hence our reason to open a factional party office to accommodate our people pending court judgement on our suit”.

On the forthcoming local governments elections slated for February the 5th 2022, the factional spokesperson said that already they have, through, their lawyer submitted to state electoral body list of their chairmanship candidates, 21 with 21 vices and 225 Councillors for the polls, he added that all pages of the summary of the list were also captured with camera.

He explained that, since they are still bonified members of the party and indigenes of Kebbi they have right to field candidates and if the state electoral body refused them participation in the election the court will void any elections conducted under unjust congresses.

He however stated that, their factions are open to dialogue but with concrete written documents while urging members of his faction to remain calm and peaceful, he expressed confidence that, the court will do justice to them by voiding wrong and unjust congresses that gave birth to factions.

Recall that, APC belonging to Senator Adamu Alieru and the Senate leader Doc Yahya Abdullahi attempted to open another party secretariat but were halted by armed police, forcing them to relocate to race course in same Birnin Kebbi for the inauguration that was greeted by a mamoth.