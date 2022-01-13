By Ogalah Ibrahim

As part of its efforts to tame the insecurity situation affecting Katsina State, the government has set up a committee tagged “Committee Against Activities of Miscreants and Drug Abuse” to help curb the menace.

The state Special Adviser on Security, Ibrahim Ahmed Katsina disclosed this to the press at the Katsina Government House on Wednesday, after a closed-door meeting between the committee and the state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

Ahmed said, “the state government deem it fit to set up the committee bearing in mind the negative effects of drug abuse and youth restiveness in our society.”

He further disclosed that “the 15 man committee comprises of traditional institutions, religious bodies, security agencies, and other NGOs with the sole aim of identifying the main problem disturbing our youths that is leading them to drug abuse and other deviant behaviours.”

The security expert also noted that “Governor Masari has assured that his government will do whatever it takes to ensure that it reduces

the level of youth restiveness and drug abuse to the barest minimum in the state.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Committee Against Activities of Miscreants and Drug Abusers in the state, Sarkin Fada, Alhaji Ismaila Damale Kaita, said: “part of their responsibilities is to identify drug abusers, prostitutes and other deviants in the society and find a way to rehabilitate and empower them to become useful to themselves and the society.”