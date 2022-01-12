Governor Bello Masari

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Government has directed members of the general public to cease all forms of illegal mining activities ongoing in the state.

The State Commissioner of Resources Development, Alhaji Abdullahi Iman disclosed this while briefing newsmen in its office on Wednesday.

The Commissioner who spoke through the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Alhaji Hassan Musa Funtua said the directives were given sequel to the recent security reports on Illegal mining activities discovered in the state.

He noted that any prospective miner interested in a certain mineral deposit should follow due process.

Iman stressed that only prospective miners, who came to the state Ministry of Resource Development or the federal mining outfit for professional counselling would be allowed to participate in any mining activities.

He pointed out that anyone found wanting for violating the federal or state governments mining regulations would face the wrath of the law.

Recall that an online publication on 9th January 2022, alleged that 2 soldiers and 7 illegal miners were killed in a gun duel while fighting over sharing formula for gold nuggets in Magama, Jibia LGA of the state.

The spokesman of Nigeria Army, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu has since denied the allegation, saying the story is an unfounded fabrication aimed at tarnishing the image of the Nigeria Army.

Vanguard News Nigeria