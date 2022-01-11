Katsina electoral commission gets April 11 for LG election

The Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission (KASIEC) on Tuesday announced the date for the long awaited Local Government Election in the state.

The Chairman of Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission, KTSEIC, in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Bako, while speaking to journalists during a press briefing held in its office said the state local government election would hold on 11 April 2021.

He explained that “It is my pleasure to officially announce that we slated Monday 11th April, 2022 to conduct the Local Government Councils Election in the State.”

The KTSIEC Chairman noted that “the notice is with immediate effect from 11th January to 11th April, 2022 giving ninety days (90) notice in compliance with the Electoral Act 2010 as amended.”

Bako however disclosed that “with this notice, all stakeholders particularly, Political Parties should note that only a candidate(s) sponsored by Political Party will officially be considered to contest the Election.”

Furthermore, he advised stakeholders to comply and adhere strictly with the laws and guidelines governing the conduct of the Local Government Council in the State.

The KTSIEC boss said “guidelines and timetable for the Elections will be distributed to all and sundries in due cause.”

On campaigning for the election, Bako said “all Political rallies and campaigns will commence from today 11th January and end 24 hours before the date of the Election.”

He added that political campaigns and rallies will be conducted in accordance with the laydown rules, regulations and guidelines for a hitch free Local Government Elections in the State. The Commission will invite all Stakeholders for meeting where vital issues will be discussed.

Bako assured all stakeholders that the Commission will conduct the Elections in accordance with relevant laws.”

