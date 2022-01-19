File image of Nnamdi Kanu when he was first brought to court after his extradition to Nigeria from Kenya.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

Contrary to yesterday’s order by Justice Binta Nyako that the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, should not appear in court today in the same Fendi designers clothes he has been wearing since June last year when he was arrested, Kanu was on same clothes today, sparking a debate over why her order was flouted.

The prosecution team told the court that provision was made for a change of clothing for Kanu, but that the IPOB leader rejected them on grounds that he preferred the designers Fendi he had on.

However, Kanu’s lead counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome(SAN) told the court that it was not true that his client insisted on wearing his designer’s clothes.

Tuesday(yesterday) Justice Nyako ordered: “I don’t want to see him in these clothes again.

“This one is almost off-white. Also, make sure that you allow him to exercise and give him a good mattress.”

But when the matter was called up on today! the prosecution counsel, Mr Shuaibu Labaran, told the court that Kanu was the one that chose to wear his designer Fendi clothes.

He said: “My lord, based on your order yesterday, we provided defendant with a new orthopedic mattress, pillows and blankets.

“As for his appearance, he chose to wear this particular one because he said that it is designers.”

Reacting, Ozekhome told the court that it was not true that his client insisted on wearing his designer’s clothes.

“My Lord, what happened was that by the time proceedings ended yesterday, and because it was not his visiting day, we were not able to pass to him some clothes we obtained for him.

“We even discussed it with him this morning and he said that on the next visiting day he would want to have the new clothes,” Ozekhome added.

He, however, commended the DSS for providing the IPOB leader with new mattress and pillows.

“I want to commend the DSS and the court for ensuring that it was done,” the SAN said.

Before allowing Kanu to be re-arraigned on the amended 15-count treasonable felony charge the Federal Government preferred against him, Justice Nyako reiterated her demand for him to have a change of clothing.

Kanu is currently entering his plea to the fresh amended charge against him.

